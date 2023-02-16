  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Pope Francis sends the wrong signal

Thursday, February 16th, 2023

In an odd tweet, Francis seemed to endorse the practice of flipping the bird, claiming that extending one’s middle digit indicated a certain level of “honesty” against the forces of corruption.

The tweet was part of a series in which Francis extolled the virtues of all the various fingers in an aphoristic fashion.  Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,