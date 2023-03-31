Principal resigns after complaints about Michelangelo’s ‘David’ statue nudity

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is known to dislike the nickname Chippy, a hangover from his student days. Given the way he has chewed through Jacinda Ardern’s old policies, maybe we should instead call him the Wood Chipper: big, gnarly policy Read more
The short answer to this question is no. Gender is something that belongs to humans; God is beyond gender. But because we believe in a personal God, and people are gendered, some of us can’t help but envision God as Read more
Pope Francis has issued definitive rules for handling abuse complaints in a final version of the 2019 document, Vos Estis Lux Mundi. The definitive rules of Vos Estis, which take effect in May, add to the original document on several Read more
It happened to me: I thought the image of the pope in a coat was real. Here’s my first excuse: I don’t really know much about popes. His holiness can be out there doing his things, and I can be Read more