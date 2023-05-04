Leading global human rights organization Amnesty International is defending its choice to use an AI image generator to depict protests and police brutality in Colombia.

Amnesty told Gizmodo it used an AI generator to depict human rights abuses so as to preserve the anonymity of vulnerable protestors.

Experts fear, however, that the use of the tech could undermine the credibility of advocacy groups already besieged by authoritarian governments that cast doubt on the authenticity of real footage.

Amnesty International’s Norway regional account posted three images in a tweet thread over the weekend acknowledging the two-year anniversary of a major protest in Colombia where police brutalised protestors and committed “grave human rights violations,” the organization wrote.

