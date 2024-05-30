The Supreme Court has ruled a charity which helps reintegrate prisoners into society can be named in connection with convicted murderer and rapist Joseph Brider.

Brider brutally killed Juliana Bonilla-Herrera in her Christchurch home in January 2022, just nine weeks after he was paroled from prison on a rape conviction.

It can now be reported that he lived next door to Bonilla-Herrera in a flat owned by Pathway Trust charity, which had also been working with Brider for five months before his release from Christchurch Men’s Prison. Read more

