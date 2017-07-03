Another award for New Zealand priest

New Zealand Marist priest and cultural anthropologist Dr Gerald Arbuckle received an award from the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada at its annual meeting held in Quebec on 20-23 June.

Earlier this year he received a lifetime achievement award in Practical Theology from the Broken Bay Institute.

Arbuckle’s essay, “Fundamentalism as an Enemy of the Common Good” which was published in Health Progress (Nov-Dec 2016) won first place in the Best Essay Originating with a Magazine or Newsletter: Professional and Special Interest Magazine (Including Clergy and Religious).

The judges comments were: Excellent, well written piece. Valuable citations, provocative, and persuasive.

The Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada has nearly 250 publication members and 500 individual members in the association.

Member print publications reach 10 million households plus countless others through members’ websites and social media outlets.

Arbuckle was born and educated in New Zealand. After his ordination he studied philosophy in Rome and then at Cambridge University where he was trained as as social anthropologist.

In the late 1980s he began to apply anthropological insights to religious organizations.

He then concentrated on the challenges confronting faith-based healthcare systems in USA, Canada, and Australia.

He now lives in Australia where he is a consultant to private and public healthcare systems internationally on how best to maintain the original founding values of healthcare.

He is the author of close to 20 books.

Source

News category: New Zealand.