600-plus March for Life in Wellington

Pink and blue balloons filled Lambton Quay on Saturday when the National March for Life took place in Wellington.

The family-friendly event aimed to:

Celebrate life

Remember the more than 500,000 pre-born babies who have been aborted since 1974

Increase public awareness of abortion, and its impact on women, families and society while highlighting the alternatives and support available to the abortion-vulnerable.

Bring all New Zealanders of goodwill together, united in the one common vision of making abortion unthinkable.

Well over six hundred ‘voices for the voiceless’ from all around the country carried signs from the Civic Centre to Parliament sharing the message ‘We love them both’ and witnessing to the truth of the dignity and sacredness of every human life from conception until natural death.

At Parliament grounds, the gathering continued with entertainment from the Mother of Divine Mercy Refuge youth.

A line-up of inspirational speakers included David Light, Commonwealth silver-medallist in boxing.

A spokesperson said a spirit of peace and joy permeated the event.

She said the organisers hope the March for Life will become an annual gathering to promote a culture of love and life.

December 2017 marks 40 years since the passing of the Contraception, Sterilisation and Abortion Act.

The National March for Life New Zealand was organised by people who wish to be a voice for the voiceless.

It was supported by Voice for Life, Right to Life, Family Life International NZ and the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference.

Source

Supplied

March for Life

Image: Supplied

