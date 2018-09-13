Catholic school blessed after murder

Rotorua’s St Michael’s Catholic School was blessed, Sunday, by Fr Eamon Kennedy, principal Kristina Crouch posted on Facebook.

“This blessing ensured that our school was prepared properly for the safe arrival of our tamariki and their whānau,” she wrote.

Crouch said pupils and parents were given the opportunity to come together with staff and the board of trustees before school to add strength to the healing process.

“A representative from almost every whānau was present,” she said.

“Additionally, we were supported by a number of parishioners from our Catholic community.

“Deacon Ben Pomare lead our karakia which saw our entire community praying the rosary, walking together around our school and sprinkling holy water over our grounds and buildings. Deacon Ben again blessed our whenua, the children, staff and whānau.”

She said the school community collectively prayed with love and compassion for the “beautiful woman who tragically lost her life”.

Lynace Parakuka was found dead 11:40pm Friday in the St Michael’s school grounds.

Police have arrested a 19 year old man in conjunction with the murder. He is known to Parakuka.

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.