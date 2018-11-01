Anti-Semitic incidents increasing before shooting

Anti-Semitic incidents have been increasing for some time in the US – and the recent shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue is an example of an ongoing problem.

It surfaces often in the research conducted by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks various U.S. hate groups, including neo-Nazis, white nationalists, skinheads and others.

“They’re all anti-Semites — that’s the tie that binds them,” said Heidi Beirich, director of the center’s Intelligence Project. “They believe Jews are pulling the strings behind bad things happening in this country.” Read more

