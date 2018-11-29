  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Auckland mayor proposes $5 million for City Mission’s new building

Thursday, November 29th, 2018

Mayor Phil Goff wants to pump an extra $5 million into the Auckland City Mission, to help with the construction costs of its new building on Hobson St.

That building, to be called HomeGround, will contain accommodation, health services and community facilities. Demolition of the old City Mission buildings has already begun. Continue reading

