More than 5000 wait on migration decision

Pope Francis has been known to make off-color or politically incorrect jokes from time to time. For example, he has provoked sighs and raised eyebrows with stereotypical mother-in-law asides and occasional references to women as strawberries on the cake. Then there’s his constant harping about modern-day Pharisees, as he frequently labels those Catholic priests and Read more
If there is any truth to the leaks concerning the Vatican’s forthcoming proposal to reform the Curia, it is going to be a disappointment and a disaster. A draft of the proposal, expected to be published at the end of June, was obtained by a Spanish weekly, Vida Nueva, and as the Vatican has not Read more
The traditional separation of the three Abrahamic religions means Catholics can have some fuzzy ideas about Judaism and Islam. We are like a family that has cousins living in countries we have never visited. The events of Friday 15, March brought us home to our Islamic cousins, although there is still some fuzziness floating around. Read more
“The persecution of Christians is today worse than at any time in history,” says Aid to the Church in Need – a papal charity – in its report on oppressed Christians titled “Persecuted and Forgotten?”. The Easter Sunday coordinated bombings targeting Christians in Sri Lanka, which killed at least 290 people and wounded approximately 500 Read more