  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

More than 5000 wait on migration decision

Monday, May 6th, 2019

More than 5000 parents of migrants are waiting for a moratorium on parent category visas to be lifted so they can be reunited with their children in New Zealand, but New Zealand First looks unlikely to back the removal of the ban. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: