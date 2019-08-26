Anglo-Catholics boost evangelism

This year’s Anglo-Catholic Hui meeting in Wellington has recharged Anglicans to go out and share the Good News of Jesus through the beauty and wonder of God and the best of ‘high church’ traditions.

Around 140 people responded to the call of Bishop of Wellington Justin Duckworth and Bishop Eleanor Sanderson to join the Anglo-Catholic Hui between 15-17 August, and to focus on ‘high church’ resources for building up the church’s mission. Read more

