Outrage over ‘vulgar’ painting of Virgin Mary

A “vulgar and confronting” painting depicting the Virgin Mary holding a male appendage is on public display at a Queensland university, sparking outrage from religious leaders.

Sky News host Peter Gleeson described the artwork as “disgusting”, saying “this is not art, it’s a middle finger to the Catholic Church”.

“Imagine if this was the prophet Muhammad that was satirised in this way,” he said. Source

