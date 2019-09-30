Pope commends nuns for ‘standing on front line’ against human trafficking

Speaking to a network of religious sisters that helps human trafficking victims, Pope Francis on Thursday told them to work closely with the local church, because this is necessary for their project to be successful.

“I want to reiterate that the journey of consecrated life, both female and male, is the path of ecclesial insertion,” Francis said. He discussed how religious must work within the bounds of officialdom. “Outside the Church and in parallel with the local church, things do not work.”

The pope also praised the network of religious sisters that combats human trafficking for being “on the front line.”

