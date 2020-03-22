Abortion law change does not change hearts and minds

The New Zealand Parliament has passed legislation which has removed abortion from the Crimes Act.

It also removes the legal test for the procedure up until 20 weeks.

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops are deeply disappointed with the abortion law changes.

“This Bill totally ignores the fact that there are always at least two human lives involved in every pregnancy,” said a spokesperson for the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference, Ms Cynthia Piper.

Click here to read the full statement.

The abortion law change cut across some of the lines that usually divide the Labour Party and the National Party.

Justice Minister Andrew Little said the issue was “tempered with very deeply held views with great passions” and that the public and members on all sides of the House, some he considered friends, had very entrenched views.

Retiring National MP, Amy Adams said of those who were voting against the Bill: “their views are their own.”

Adams noted that throughout the debate on the abortion law change some people in the House, particularly those supporting the Bill, said they respected “the rights, and the views of everyone in this house and their views in the debate are all valid.”

“Interestingly enough, I haven’t heard that much of those views expressed by the voice of those opposing this legislation,” she said.

“And I find it somewhat staggering that those who preach freedom of expression and religious tolerance the most are the least tolerant of those who are supporting this legislation.”

“And yet we run the risk of allowing a very vocal minority, largely, in my view, directed by the religious leaders across New Zealand, although I accept that may not be true for all, to derail important legislative reform,” she said.

National MPs who voted against the Bill

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, Maggie Barry, Andrew Bayly, Simon Bridges, Simeon Brown, Gerry Brownlee, Jacqui Dean, Sarah Dowie, Paulo Garcia, Paul Goldsmith, Nathan Guy, Joanne Hayes, Harete Hipango, Matt King, Denise Lee, Melissa Lee, Agnes Loheni, Tim Macindoe, Todd McClay, Ian McKelvie, Todd Muller, Alfred Ngaro, Simon O’Connor, Parmjeet Parmar, Christopher Penk, Maureen Pugh, Shane Reti, Alastair Scott, Nick Smith, Louise Upston, Tim van den Molen, Hamish Walker, Michael Woodhouse, Jonathan Young, Lawrence Yule (35)

Labour MPs who voted against the Bill.

Damien O’Connor, Greg O’Connor, Anahila Kanongata’a-Suisuiki, Nanaia Mahuta, Adrian Rurawhe, Jenny Salesa, Jamie Strange, Rino Tirikatene, Meka Whaitiri (9)

NZ First MPs who voted against the Bill

Darroch Ball, Shane Jones, Ron Mark, Clayton Mitchell, Mark Patterson, Winston Peters, Fletcher Tabuteau (7 MPs)

News category: New Zealand.