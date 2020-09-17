  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Demolition approved for Christchurch Catholic cathedral

Thursday, September 17th, 2020

Land Information New Zealand (Linz) has given the go-ahead for the demolition of Christchurch’s Catholic cathedral.

A spokesman for the Catholic diocese said demolition work would begin in about two weeks.
Workers are currently clearing fallen rubble from the back of the cathedral in preparation for demolition. Read more

 

