Vatican tells UN it is ‘deeply concerned’ by push to ‘reinterpret’ foundations of human rights

Moves to reinterpret the very foundations of human rights have left a Vatican representative to the United Nations “deeply concerned”.

In a statement Oct. 6, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said that the reinterpretation of human rights benefited the powerful at the expense of the weak.

“The Holy See is deeply concerned over growing pressure to reinterpret the very foundations of human rights and to compromise their inner unity so as to move away from the protection of human dignity and to satisfy political and economic interests,” Caccia said during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Read more

