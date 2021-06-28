European Parliament calls access to abortion a human right

Despite strong criticism from European bishops and pro-life groups, members of the European Parliament adopted a report that defines access to abortion as a human right.

It also claims that doctors or hospitals that conscientiously object to performing abortions put “women’s lives in danger.”

The report passed the European Parliament June 24 with 378 votes in favor, 255 against and 42 abstentions. It has no legal power to force European governments to change their abortion laws but is seen as pressuring some governments — such as Poland and Malta — to do so.

In a statement after the vote, the Parliament said members see violations of women’s “sexual and reproductive health rights,” including the right to abortion, as “a form of violence against women and girls,” which hinders “progress toward gender equality.”

