Nuns vow to dismantle human trafficking networks

A network of Catholic nuns and their collaborators have launched a worldwide campaign to take on the $150-billion second criminal human trafficking industry.

The “Talitha Kum,” network of women religious under the direction of the International Union of Superiors General (UISG) is to help nearly 40 million people trapped in modern-day slavery through their “The Care Against Trafficking” campaign ahead of World Day against Trafficking in Persons July 30.

Talitha Kum will use its Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts to promote the initiative.

With the hashtag #CareAgainstTrafficking, Talitha Kum plans to strengthen its effort to eradicate human trafficking, described “an open wound on the body of contemporary society” by Pope Francis way back in 2014.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.