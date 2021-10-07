  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
One man’s efforts to change homelessness in Hastings community

Thursday, October 7th, 2021

Build relationships, not programmes, are the words of wisdom from one man behind the success of assisting homelessness in Hastings.

Hastings Church lead pastor Warren Heke​ said addressing a homeless community with a one-size-fits-all approach would never work.

He became involved with the homeless community five years ago after a Sunday service, and hasn’t stopped since.

“We were just having some lunch after church and some guys living on the street walked in and asked what was going on. I said ‘are you hungry? Come in and have some food’.” Read more

