Indonesian Catholics rush aid for quake victims

Indonesian Catholics have taken the initiative in providing assistance to victims of the earthquake in West Java that killed more than 250 people and displaced over 7,000.

Caritas Indonesia is coordinating with teams from the Catholic charity in three dioceses – Bogor, Bandung, and Jakarta – along with other Catholic organizations to provide assistance to victims across four districts.

Fredy Rante Taruk, executive director of Caritas Indonesia, said the coordination was under the control of the Caritas Bureau of Bogor diocese, which oversees the affected areas.Read more

