Nuns fight off Vatican decree ordering removal of their Mother Superior

Earlier this month, two Poor Clare nuns were expelled from religious life for defying a Vatican order to abandon their 13th-century convent on Italy’s Amalfi coast. Now 13 Benedictine sisters in Tuscany could face a similar fate as they too resist a Vatican decree, which involves the removal of their mother superior.

The drama centres on the “Mary Temple of the Holy Spirit” convent in Pienza in the southern part of Tuscany. Before becoming a convent, the property formerly hosted the diocesan seminary.

A group of 13 Benedictine sisters arrived in the convent in 2017 under the leadership of their newly elected superior, Sister Diletta Forti, who has a background as a marshal in the Forest Guards, more or less the Italian equivalent of the Park Rangers in the United States.

