Prince Charles and Camilla to meet Pope Francis

Thursday, March 9th, 2017

Prince Charles and Camilla will meet Pope Francis in a private audience when they visit the Holy See at about the end of March.

It will be their first meeting with Francis.

The Royals will be touring Romania, Italy, the Vatican and Austria during the end of March and beginning of April. Read more

