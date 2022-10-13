  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Body builder guru discovers religion more lucative.

Thursday, October 13th, 2022

Brittany Dawn Davis, who began her career as a fitness influencer, has rebranded as a Christian guru. For the past several years, she has served her combined 1.7 million followers mains daily of Christian content along with sides of Bible highlighters, self-tanner, protein cookies, teeth whitener and false eyelashes. Read more

 

