Controversial mega-church Arise shuts doors in Auckland, starts anew

Arise Church has closed its doors in Auckland, and the Campus Pastors have resigned, following months of controversy, including allegations of racism, sexual assault and conversion therapy.

In a letter to the congregation, the Arise Board said Campus Pastors Ben and Anna Carroll have confirmed they have resigned from their roles “and will look to begin building again”.

“The Arise Board and Leadership Team have made the decision to release the Auckland congregation from Arise with the encouragement they continue to journey with Ben and Anna as they plant a new church in 2023,” the letter said. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.