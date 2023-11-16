Robbie Williams Mission Concert: Port Ahuriri kapa haka group has performance of a lifetime

It’s not often you get to sing with your teacher in front of 25,000 people.

But Port Ahuriri School’s “Mr Stretch” made that a reality for his talented tamariki over the weekend when they got the chance to open for British superstar Robbie Williams.

Near the end of his opening set, Anthony Stretch – more commonly known for his musical project Stretch with Paula Sugden and Andrew Gladstone – bought out the young wāhine kapa haka group to sing two special waiata to the heaving crowd.

“We were confirmed to play the Mission a while ago,” Stretch said. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.