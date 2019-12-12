Cosi club again denies entry to men wearing a turban

A South Auckland based club – Manurewa Cosmopolitan Club has once again denied entry to Sikh patrons citing archaic rules around “headgears,” which is the fourth such incident in the last decade.

One News on Monday, December 9, reported that Jagdip Bajwa went to the Manurewa Cosmopolitan Club with some friends on the evening of Sunday, December 1 when he was denied entry stating his turban violated the club's ban on headwear.

